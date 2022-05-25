TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has announced it’s partnering with The Rockefeller Foundation to offer free at-home COVID-19 tests to Kansans.

This partnership, which includes The Rockefeller Foundation’s public charity, RF Catalytic Capital and Project Access to Covid Tests, will provide free COVID-19 testing options to people living in vulnerable communities in Kansas.

Those who face more exposure outside of the home, such as kids in school or people who spend time in group settings, are advised to take advantage of the free testing. Kansans can visit AccessCovidTests.org to see if they qualify for free, rapid, at-home COVID-19 test kits.

If you need more support in ordering, call 866-534-3463.