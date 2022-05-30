TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Agriculture is sponsoring a program built to help increase firearm safety among Kansans.

Gun locks have been proven to provide security from the threat of theft and be a deterrent to suicide according to Kansas Ag Stress Resources, a website released in 2019 that is tied to the KDA. The website is designed to provide mental health resources to Kansans.

Through the program, all Kansans can acquire up to three free gun locks while supplies last by filling out a form online. The cable locks can be used with most firearms and are built to provide quick access in an emergency situation.

According to the Ag Stress Resources website, firearms that are safely stored and locked create a lower risk of suicide compared to firearms that are stored unlocked. According to the Educational Fund to Stop Gun Violence’s website, 72% of suicides in Kansas involve the use of firearms with over 400 Kansans dying from gun violence in 2019 alone.

While the gun locks are available to all Kansans, the Ag Stress Resources website is primarily for Kansas farmers, ranchers and their families who go through high amounts of ag-related stress that can lead to mental and emotional distress, substance abuse, anxiety, depression and suicide.

To apply for free gun locks, click here. To visit the Ag Stress Resources website, click here. To see the statistics from the Educational Fund to Stop Gun Violence’s website for Kansas, click here.