TOPEKA (KSNT) – If you’re struggling to cover high utility bills and energy costs don’t worry, you may qualify for free upgrades to make your home more energy efficient.

Kansans can access assistance which has been made available through the state’s Weatherization Assistance Program by going to the program’s website. The program is designed to help Kansans improve heating and cooling efficiency and save energy by ensuring that homes hold in heat and air conditioning while keeping hot and cold air out.

Households that receive Supplemental Security Income, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or utility assistance from the Low Income Energy Assistance Program are automatically income-eligible. The program serves renters and homeowners. Households that are eligible for the program receive a comprehensive home energy audit to identify inefficiencies and health and safety concerns.

Based upon a home’s audit results, improvements may include:

Sealing of drafts and air leaks, caulking doors and windows, weatherstripping.

Testing, cleaning and repairs of heating and cooling systems and water heaters.

Adding insulation to ceilings, walls, floors, and foundations.

Lighting, refrigerator, and fan upgrades.

All services and upgrades are provided free of charge by certified energy auditors and a network of professional crews and contractors. Applications are received and work is completed year-round. If you are a contractor interested in working for this program, complete this online survey.