TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hundreds of people in Northeast Kansas woke up without power Monday after storms overnight.

Jefferson, Jackson and Shawnee Counties were affected by the FreeState Electric outage. The Evergy Outage Map shows outages have affected Shawnee, Franklin, Miami, Sedgewick, Crawford, Lyon, Greenwood, Jackson and Anderson County.

7:55 a.m.

Evergy reports 10 active outages, leaving nearly 300 people in the Shawnee County area without power.

7:04 a.m.

FreeState Electric has cleared Jackson County of outages.

6:45 a.m.

Power has been restored to most FreeState Electric customers, but at least 50 customers are still without power.

5:24 a.m.

Jefferson County nearly 200 customers were without power, according to the FreeState Outage Web Map.

According to the Evergy and FreeState Power Outage Maps, Topeka has been the worst affected by the outages followed by certain areas of Kansas City.