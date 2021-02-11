Frigid temps don’t deter some from visiting zoo animals

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – With freezing temperatures, what is one thing you think about doing? For some Kansans, it is going to the zoo.

With bitter winds and snow on the ground, there are not many animals peeking outside or hanging around.

Sedgwick County Zoo assistant marketing director Joseph Pepoon said even fewer visitors were at the zoo.

“A lot of them are warm-blooded so they can’t be in this temperature at all,” said Joseph Pepoon. “As for the people, not a lot of people like to be outside in this kind of weather.”

The zoo typically has 1,500 people swinging in on Winter Wednesdays. It’s a day that the zoo reduces the ticket price to get people through the gates.

Wednesday was a record low where Reynaldo Fontanez Jr. and his girlfriend were two of the 13 people bearing the cold.

“I like animals, she likes animals, and not everywhere we go has zoos so we take advantage of it,” said Fontanez.

Fontanez said he had an itch to be outdoors. He said he knew they would have space to themselves and that there were some indoor exhibits.

“They are warm in there so it’s like a break from being out here,” he said.

Pepoon said others came in for their daily walks.

“Daily walkers they will walk around the zoo, rain, snow or shine to get their exercise. Good on them for it because I don’t know if I can do that,” said Pepoon.

Fontanez said as long as you grab your warm weather gear, it is a quiet way to have a roaring time.

“If you like animals and you know you want to be outside for whatever reason during this weather sure yeah,” said Fontanez.