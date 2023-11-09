TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says a voluntary recall is active for chips sold in Kansas.

The FDA said Frito-Lay is recalling 16,100 bags of 6.25-ounce “Off The Eaten Path Chickpea Veggie Crisps” as they may contain undeclared milk ingredients caused by the unintended presence of caramel crisps. The recall started after Frito-Lay received a complaint about the product. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk are at risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they come into contact with the recalled product.

The products were available to consumers as early as Sept. 13, 2023, and were sold in Kansas along with 25 other states, according to the FDA. No other Off The Eaten Path products are impacted by this recall.

While no allergic reactions have been reported so far, the FDA encourages those who have purchased the product to discard it immediately if they have an allergy or sensitivity to milk. If you have any questions regarding this recalled product, you can call 1-844-683-7284 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CST from Monday to Friday.

