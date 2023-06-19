TOPEKA (KSNT) – A salsa product sold by Frito-Lay poses a danger to those with an allergy to milk as reported in a recent recall.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said in a statement online that Frito-Lay put out a voluntary recall for select 15 oz. Tostitos Avocado Salsa Jar Dips. The recall was started as it was found that these jars may contain an undeclared milk allergen, making those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk at risk of a serious or life-threatening reaction if they eat the recalled salsa.

The FDA said the front of the impacted jars are labeled correctly but the back is mislabeled with another product’s nutrition information and declarations. Due to this, the allergen milk is not declared on the label.

The FDA said the recalled jars of salsa come packaged in a glass jar in a 15 oz. size. Salsa jars with the UPC barcode ending in 0559 and best before date of Nov. 2, 2023 or Nov. 3, 2023 are impacted by this recall.

The salsa jars were sent to retail stores across the country and through e-commerce channels, according to the FDA. Consumers had access to these products as early as April 5, 2023. No other Tostitos products, flavors, sizes or dip variety packs are impacted by this recall.

While the FDA said no allergic reactions have been reported so far, consumers who purchased these products and who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk should throw the product away immediately. If you have questions regarding this recall, you can reach out to Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CST Monday through Friday. To view the original recall online, click here.