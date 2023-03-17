TOPEKA (KSNT) – A nationwide recall impacting stores in Kansas has been issued for frozen fruit products following an outbreak of Hepatitis A infections.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reports the Scenic Fruit Company of Gresham, Oregon recalled several frozen strawberry products on Friday. These products were sold to Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood, PCC Community Markets and Trader Joe’s. The recall was issued due to an outbreak of Hepatitis A illnesses.

Several products are impacted by this recall, including one sold at Trader Joe’s locations nationwide, according to the FDA. This is the Organic Tropical Fruit Blend Pineapple, Bananas, Strawberries & Mango product which has a net weight of 16 oz. The UPC code for this is 00511919. The products have best by dates of 04/25/2024, 05/12/2024, 05/23/2024, 05/30/2024 and 06/07/2024. Trader Joe’s has two locations in Kansas in Leawood and Wichita along with a location in Kansas City, Missouri.

Photos of the product sold by Trader Joe’s. (Photo Courtesy/FDA)

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from exposure to the Hepatitis A virus which can be transmitted person-to-person or through ingestion of contaminated food, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). People infected by the Hepatitis A virus can experience a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious illness lasting several months. It can lead to liver failure in those who have pre-existing severe illness or are immune compromised.

Illness occurs within 15 to 50 days of exposure and includes symptoms like fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine and pale stool, according to the FDA. Vaccination can prevent illness if administered within two weeks of exposure to contaminated food.

The CDC reports five people have fallen ill in this Hepatitis A outbreak, including two people who were hospitalized in Washington. Evidence suggests frozen organic strawberries are the likely source of this outbreak, according to the CDC.

The FDA says those who may have eaten the impacted products should consult with their health care professional or a local health department to determine if a vaccination is appropriate. Those who display symptoms of Hepatitis A infection are encouraged to contact their health care professional or local health department immediately.

While Hepatitis A has not been found in this product, it was recalled out of an abundance of caution, according to the FDA. If you have purchased this product, you can return it to the store you bought it from for a refund. The manufacturer of the product has ceased the production and distribution of it as the FDA continues to investigate the situation. If you have any questions, you can send an email to customer.service@scenicfruit.com. To see the recall online for more information, click here.