TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says a Missouri company is recalling all of its frozen pizzas due to allergy worries.

The FDA said Shakespeare’s Pizza of Columbia, Missouri is recalling every all of its frozen pizzas as they do not declare the presence of wheat on their labels. This poses a serious health threat to those who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat if they eat the pizzas.

These pizzas were sold in Missouri grocery stores along with grocers in Kansas and the Kansas City metro area, according to the FDA. Types of pizza included in the recall include extra cheese, vegetarian, four cheese and spinach artichoke varieties. A list of the impacted products can be found in the table below:

No illness have been reported to the FDA yet in connection to the recalled pizzas. The issue was noticed following an inspection which identified the labeling error.

If you purchased the recalled pizza, you are encouraged to return it to the place of purchase or to Shakespeare’s Pizza for a full refund. More information on this can be found on the company’s website or by calling either 573-268-4106 or 573-268-2371.

