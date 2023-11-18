TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says fruit products sold in stores nationwide are being recalled over the risk of listeria monocytogenes.

On Nov. 17, the FDA said HMC Group Marketing, Inc., also known as HMC Farms, is voluntarily recalling peaches, plums and nectarines sold from May 1 to Nov. 15, 2022 and between May 1 and Nov. 15, 2023. The recall was started due to the products potentially being contaminated with listeria which can cause serious and sometimes even fatal infections.

The fruit products were sold in retail stores in Kansas and all other states in the U.S., according to the FDA. The recall does not include organic fruit or peaches, plums and nectarines currently for sale at retail locations.

Listeria mainly poses a danger to children, frail or older adults and those who have weak immune systems. Healthy people can suffer from short-term symptoms like a high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. A listeria infection can lead to miscarriages and stillbirths with pregnant women.

The FDA said 11 people have fallen ill in connection to the recalled fruit due to listeriosis. People are urged by health officials to check their freezers for the recalled fruit and to throw it away. People with questions regarding this recall can contact HMC by calling 844-483-3867 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST.