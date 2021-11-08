FS1’s Nick Wright makes WR Odell Beckham Jr. a huge offer to come to Chiefs

FILE – Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. runs a route during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. Odell Beckham Jr. is being released by the Cleveland Browns, who are cutting ties with the polarizing star wide receiver and have officially ended his drama-filled stay with the team. Beckham’s unceremonious exit — not completely official — came on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, his 29th birthday. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City native and First Things First host Nick Wright took time Monday morning to call for disgruntled ex-Cleveland Brown wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to join the Kansas City Chiefs after being released from the team and clearing waivers.

Beckham Jr. reached an agreement with the Browns for his release after nearly 3 years with the team.

Wright, known for hot takes and unwavering support of the Chiefs, offered the three-time Pro Bowler room and board, a tour of the city guided by the mayor, and a lifetime supply of Kansas City’s famous barbecue.

"The only team left is the Kansas City Chiefs, Odell! If you pick the Chiefs here's what I can offer you:



・ Live in Nick's KC house until settled

・ Tour by @MayorLucasKC

・ Lifetime supply of KC BBQ"



— @getnickwright's pitch to @obj on why he should choose the Chiefs pic.twitter.com/x8FuRaMDib — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) November 8, 2021

Specifically, Wright said OBJ could stay at the home he still owns in the metro while he got settled into the city.

Wright followed up his comments by tweeting Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas asking if he would be ready to host the wide receiver on a tour.

We got a tour set up any day of the week for OBJ @getnickwright . Warming up the barbecue. https://t.co/jQb48YPwzr — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) November 8, 2021

Mayor Lucas agreed saying he would be ready any day of the week and is “warming up the barbecue.”

During Wright’s monologue, he said the Chiefs would be a perfect fit for a player looking to make an immediate impact on the offensive side of the ball.

“Don’t you want to go somewhere where a team’s all of the sudden getting hot, but a team’s offense is stalling? A team’s offense, that if all of the sudden gets going, you can get the credit, my friend?” Wright said. “Don’t you want to go somewhere for the first time in your career where a quarterback has the arm strength to actually hit you on those fly routes you’re so good at? A team that has diverse personalities and who by the way, could use your mentoring. Maybe the quarterback’s little brother could use some social media tips.”

Beckham Jr. has expressed interest in joining a contender. Despite Kansas City’s slow start, they are the two-time reigning AFC Champions and boast the talent of Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce on offense.

Kansas City is coming of two straight victories for the first time this season and have an above .500 record for the first time since week 1.

The Chiefs will travel to Las Vegas on Sunday to take on the Raiders on Sunday Night Football.