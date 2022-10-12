TOPEKA (KSNT) – A funeral service is scheduled for one of the fourth-grade students killed on the Kansas Turnpike Saturday, Oct. 8. Laila El Azri Ennassari was 9-years-old.

According to Laila’s obituary, she was born Aug. 2, 2013, in Chicago and was the daughter of Rida and Claudette (Turpin) El Azri Ennassari.

“Laila was intelligent, honest, active, sweet, funny and caring. She loved to dance and sing and play outside with her friends. She was a “big sister” to all the children in her neighborhood. Laila was creative; she loved art, painting and making bracelets, and she loved animals.” Obituary for Laila El Azri Ennassari

Laila was going to a Girl Scout event in Kansas City at the time of the crash. Joy Wheeler, CEO of Girl Scouts of NE Kansas & NW Missouri released this statement to 27 News:

“Our hearts are broken for the girls and families of Troop 5567 who tragically lost three Girl Scouts in an automobile accident on Saturday as they were traveling to Girl Fest, a council-wide family and troop event at Camp Tongawood in Tonganoxie, Kansas.”

Kylie Lund, 9, of Topeka, and Brooklyn Perry, 8, of Topeka were also killed in the crash involving a semi-truck. Two other children, a 5-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl, were in the car at the time. One is suspected to have suffered serious injuries, according to the KHP crash logs.

All three girls attended school in the Auburn-Washburn school system.

“It is with deep regret that we inform you about a loss to our school community. On Saturday, October 8, three Auburn-Washburn elementary students passed away in an automobile accident. These students include a Jay Shideler Elementary third grader along with two Farley Elementary fourth graders. We are keeping these students and their families in our thoughts.“ Scott McWilliams, Superintendent for Auburn-Washburn

The funeral service for Laila will be at noon on Oct. 16, at Kevin Brennan Family Home in Topeka. She will be buried at Mission Center Cemetery, according to the obituary.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society.

Over $10,000 has been raised by a GoFundMe page for Laila’s family as of Wednesday morning. Family friend Kristy Lopez tells 27 News she started the fundraising effort to assist the family.