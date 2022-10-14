WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The funeral for Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputy Sidnee Carter will be today. She was killed in a crash near Maize last Friday, Oct. 7.
According to the sheriff’s office, several roads will be closed for the procession in advance of and/or immediately after the funeral service, which starts at 11 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church (861 N. Socora) and Resthaven Cemetery.
- Bekemeyer Lane between Socora Street and Tyler Road
- Tyler Road between Bekemeyer Lane and Maple Street
- Maple Street between Tyler and 119th Street West
- 119th Street West between Maple and Kellogg (US Highway 54)
The funeral service at the church will be live-streamed by the sheriff’s office. KSN.com will provide a link to that service.
Carter was with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for a year and a half in the Detention Facility before transferring to the Law Enforcement Bureau in Feb. 2022.