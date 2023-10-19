GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Garden City Community College said there is no ongoing threat, and one arrest has been made after the college police department was alerted to a possible armed intruder around 8 a.m. in the Saffell Library.

The college was immediately placed on lockdown, and students were advised to shelter in place.

The Garden City Police Department said law enforcement officers with several agencies responded and cleared the campus to ensure the safety of students and employees. Erinn Reyes, GCPD spokesperson, told KSN News the department was looking into a report of a possible active shooter. She said rumors about multiple gunmen and hostages were false.

Police officers are at Garden City Community College, Oct. 19, 2023. (Courtesy: KSSA La Ke Buena 105.9 FM & 1470 AM & Julio Cesar Martinez “el Jaguar”)

The college said in a statement that no threats to students, staff or campus were discovered; however, a suspect was arrested on suspicion of aggravated criminal threat.

No students were hurt in the event.

The college said normal business operations, including classes, remain closed for the day. Normal business at the college will resume at 8 a.m. on Friday.

Counseling services will be available for those in need inside the Spruce Street Technical

Center/north end of the Welding facility. The services will be available through 5 p.m. today

and made available in subsequent days.

Garden City USD 457 said schools were placed on lockout during the situation, but that has since been lifted.

