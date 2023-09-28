WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Garden City man was killed in a rollover crash in Finney County on Thursday just after 7 a.m.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Victor Espino-Gallardo, 39, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on U.S. Highway 50 near Aerodrome Road.

At milepost 79, Silverado left the roadway to the left, crossed the median, rolled, and came to rest in the north ditch.

Espino-Gallardo was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The KHP report indicates that he was not wearing a seatbelt.