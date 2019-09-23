Garden City toddler run over, killed in parking lot

by: KSNT Staff

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – A 1-year-old girl died Sunday morning after being run over by a car at a travel stop, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

A Garden City couple was backing out of a parking area in their Dodge Durango at the Bosselman’s Travel Plaza north of the city. While in reverse around 11 a.m., a KHP crash log reported the vehicle “struck and ran over” the toddler.

The girl was taken to St. Catherine Hospital and pronounced dead at 11:48. The crash logs did not report a crime had taken place, so there are no charges against the couple.

