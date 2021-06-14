Gas prices drop slightly this week, demand likely to keep prices rising

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Gas prices are two cents less in Topeka than a month ago, but are still 99 cents higher than one year ago when all were in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to GasBuddy, the source for all gas prices around the country, the cheapest gas in Topeka was $2.65 a gallon, the most expensive was $3.07 a gallon.

Nationally the average is up 3.7 cents per gallon, and 97.7 cents higher than a year ago.

Wichita is averaging $2.82 a gallon and Kansas City is $2.74 this week, down from $2.78 per gallon.

“Strong gasoline demand as states and cities reopen will likely continue to be a major factor keeping gas prices elevated even as oil production climbs in the months ahead,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy said.

Historical gasoline prices in Topeka and the national average going back ten years: