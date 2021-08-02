Gas prices in Kansas stay under $3 a gallon, for now

FILE – In this Jan. 23, 2015 file photo, Sonu Singh pumps gas for a motorist at a Delta gas station in downtown Newark, N.J., where the cash price for regular unleaded was listed at $1.71. The lowest gas prices in five years had given people more spending money, and hiring was surging. And yet […]

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Gas prices are unchanged this week, but are averaging just pennies under $3.00 a gallon according to GasBuddy.com price reports.

According to the report, the cheapest gas in the Topeka was $2.87 a gallon, while the most expensive was $3.02 per gallon. GasBuddy reported the lowest price in the state of Kansas was $2.61, the most expensive was $3.40 a gallon.

The national average is up just 1.7 cents.

Around the state gas prices are varying. In Wichita, the price of a gallon if gas is down one penny and hovers around $2.93 per gallon. In Kansas City, the cost is up 10 cents per gallon but still lower than Wichita at $2.89.

“The downward move in the national average last week was short-lived with the national average rebounding last week on continued strong gasoline demand in the U.S. which has pushed oil prices back up after a brief lull,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “According to GasBuddy data, demand last week set another 2021 high, eclipsing the previous week’s record as we head into the prime of the summer driving season. For the next week or two, we may continue to see gas prices inch higher, but once schools begin re-opening and vacation season ends, we’ll likely see demand trail off, allowing for gas prices to decline gently heading into Labor Day.”

GasBuddy provides a historical look at fuel prices going back 10 years:

August 2, 2020: $1.97/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

August 2, 2019: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.71/g)

August 2, 2018: $2.64/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

August 2, 2017: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

August 2, 2016: $1.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.11/g)

August 2, 2015: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

August 2, 2014: $3.21/g (U.S. Average: $3.50/g)

August 2, 2013: $3.49/g (U.S. Average: $3.62/g)

August 2, 2012: $3.46/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

August 2, 2011: $3.59/g (U.S. Average: $3.70/g)