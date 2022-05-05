TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas gas prices are higher than normal but still below the national average of $4.247, according to AAA Gas Prices.

AAA is reporting the average price in Kansas for a gallon of gas is edging close to $4.00 a gallon. As of May 5, the average price is $3.861. In Shawnee County, the average price per gallon is $3.811, slightly less than the state average.

As of May 5, here are the averages from the 27 News viewing area:

  • Washington County, $3.833
  • Marshall County, $3.888
  • Nemaha County, $3.844
  • Brown County, $3.826
  • Cloud County, $3.817
  • Clay County, $3.799
  • Riley County, $3.856
  • Pottawatomie County, $3.808
  • Jackson County, $3.813
  • Geary County, $3.808
  • Wabaunsee County, $3.749
  • Shawnee County, $3.811
  • Jefferson County, $3.894
  • Morris County, $3.814
  • Lyon County, $3.848
  • Osage County, $3.933

On average, the most expensive gas in the state is in the counties bordering Colorado where gas is averaging $4.00 per gallon.

Last year at this time the average cost of a gallon of regular gas was $2.747.

The highest recorded average was $4.024 on July 16, 2008.