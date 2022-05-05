TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas gas prices are higher than normal but still below the national average of $4.247, according to AAA Gas Prices.
AAA is reporting the average price in Kansas for a gallon of gas is edging close to $4.00 a gallon. As of May 5, the average price is $3.861. In Shawnee County, the average price per gallon is $3.811, slightly less than the state average.
As of May 5, here are the averages from the 27 News viewing area:
- Washington County, $3.833
- Marshall County, $3.888
- Nemaha County, $3.844
- Brown County, $3.826
- Cloud County, $3.817
- Clay County, $3.799
- Riley County, $3.856
- Pottawatomie County, $3.808
- Jackson County, $3.813
- Geary County, $3.808
- Wabaunsee County, $3.749
- Shawnee County, $3.811
- Jefferson County, $3.894
- Morris County, $3.814
- Lyon County, $3.848
- Osage County, $3.933
On average, the most expensive gas in the state is in the counties bordering Colorado where gas is averaging $4.00 per gallon.
Last year at this time the average cost of a gallon of regular gas was $2.747.
The highest recorded average was $4.024 on July 16, 2008.