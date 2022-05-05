TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas gas prices are higher than normal but still below the national average of $4.247, according to AAA Gas Prices.

AAA is reporting the average price in Kansas for a gallon of gas is edging close to $4.00 a gallon. As of May 5, the average price is $3.861. In Shawnee County, the average price per gallon is $3.811, slightly less than the state average.

As of May 5, here are the averages from the 27 News viewing area:

Washington County, $3.833

Marshall County, $3.888

Nemaha County, $3.844

Brown County, $3.826

Cloud County, $3.817

Clay County, $3.799

Riley County, $3.856

Pottawatomie County, $3.808

Jackson County, $3.813

Geary County, $3.808

Wabaunsee County, $3.749

Shawnee County, $3.811

Jefferson County, $3.894

Morris County, $3.814

Lyon County, $3.848

Osage County, $3.933

On average, the most expensive gas in the state is in the counties bordering Colorado where gas is averaging $4.00 per gallon.

Last year at this time the average cost of a gallon of regular gas was $2.747.

The highest recorded average was $4.024 on July 16, 2008.