GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 36-year-old Geary County man is facing 10 counts of felony criminal damage after causing approximately $12,000 worth of damage to Geary County Sheriff’s Office vehicles early Thursday morning.

Justin Neinhaus, 36, of Grandview Plaza, was identified by law enforcement on security video after 11 patrol units parked at 9th and Franklin Streets were vandalized and tires slashed.

Sheriff’s deputies with Junction City Police Department and Grandview Plaza Police Department arrested Neinhaus and charged him with 10 counts of felony criminal damage, two counts of criminal damage to property, and felony interference with a law enforcement officer.

Junction City and Grandview Plaza police vehicles were also vandalized. According to the police, each department has its own case against Neinhaus.