GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Geary County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit was busy over the holiday weekend responding to three separate incidents with boat becoming disabled and taking on water.
According to the Geary County Sheriff’s Office, everyone who was involved in the rescues was escorted to safety.
The sheriff’s office encourages boaters to take a few minutes to run through a safety checklist before heading out:
- Make sure the boat plug is secure
- Ensuring you have an appropriate number of coast guard approved life jackets and that they are appropriately sized for each occupant
- Ensure you have plenty of fuel
- Make sure you have an undamaged throw cushion
- Boat has a functioning whistle or horn
- Boat has a functioning fire extinguisher
- Check your kill switch to make sure it is plugged in and attached to the driver’s vest when in operation
- Map or navigation options for the waterway you are going to be on
- Cellular phone or other means of communication. If you do not have a cellular phone or other means of communication, let someone know where you will be launching and give them a rough timeline of return
- Make sure that your vessel is properly registered