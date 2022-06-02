PRATT (KSNT) – Kansans will be able to fish for free this month according to the Kansas Department of Fish and Wildlife.

This Saturday and Sunday, June 4 to 5, anyone will be able to fish on public waters without the need for a fishing license in Kansas. The free fishing days are being marketed as a “try it before you buy it” opportunity according to the KDWP.

Throughout the rest of the year, those aged 16 to 74 must have a fishing license to fish in public fishing lakes. Even though the license requirements are waived for this day, all other regulations such as length and creel limits must be abided by.

To find places to fish in Kansas, check out the KDWP’s website here. To see Kansas fishing regulations, forecasts and more, download the GoOutdoorsKS mobile app for iOS and Android here.