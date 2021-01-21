GoFundMe set up for Kansas coach, transplant survivor who died from coronavirus

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. (KSNT) – Friends and family of former Coffeyville Community College football coach, Aaron Flores, have set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for his memorial after he lost his life to COVID-19 and to support his family who is still fighting the virus.

After his family was diagnosed in mid-December, Flores was flown to a hospital in Omaha on Dec. 21; the same hospital where he received a lung transplant in 2018. His transplant team took over care and he was placed on a ventilator on Jan. 3., according to his GoFundMe page.

“Despite his condition remaining relatively stable and optimism from his transplant team, Aaron passed away on the morning of Friday, January 15, 2021,” according to the page.

Funds will go toward helping the family pay for medical bills, funeral costs, living expenses, college funds, and “making sure this family gets to have a trip that does not include a hospital,” according to the page.

Over $17,000 of the $50,000 goal has been raised so far. If you would like to donate, click here.