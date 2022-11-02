A photo of golden rainbow trout caught at Webster Reservoir in 2020. (Photo Courtesy/Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks)

PRATT (KSNT) – Trout season is finally here for Kansas anglers.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks announced that trout season is on as of Nov. 1. More than 30 waterbodies are being stocked with rainbow trout to give Kansas anglers across the state winter fishing opportunities.

Trout season in Kansas runs till April 15 next year. Anglers can find a list of stocked locations on ksoutdoors.com along with a stocking schedule, according to the KDWP. Waterbodies will be stocked from October through December and again mid-February through March.

Alongside rainbow trout, anglers can also expect to catch palomino trout or golden rainbow trout. Not to be confused with golden trout, golden rainbow trout have a genetic variation that many fish growers selectively breed to create a novelty fish for anglers to catch. While all fish stocked will be a catchable size, a few lunkers will also be added to give anglers some trophy fish to catch.

Anglers 16 and older can fish for trout with a fishing license and a trout permit that costs $14.50. Those under the age of 15 can purchase a youth trout permit for $7. All anglers with a trout permit may keep five trout per day unless posted otherwise.

To purchase a trout permit, click here. For more information on trout fishing in Kansas, permits and stocking schedules, click here.