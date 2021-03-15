Good Samaritan killed after stopping to help

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Kansas City, Kansas police say a woman trying to help a car crash victim has died after being hit by another vehicle.

The Associated Press reported an SUV was going south on North 59th Street on Sunday when it was hit by a sedan going the opposite direction.

A Kansas City, Kansas police spokeswoman says the sedan’s driver and its passengers fled on foot.

A woman in her 50s stopped to check on the SUV’s driver.

While she was out of her car, a pickup truck hit the SUV and her. She was declared dead at the scene.