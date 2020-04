GOODLAND, Kan. (KSNT) – Goodland police officers are responding to a potentially armed suspect on the 1500 block of Kansas Avenue.

Police arrived on scene around 7:30 Thursday morning, and posted an update to facebook around 10:00 a.m. telling people they are continuing negotiations and it is still an active situation.

Police have asked people to avoid the area as officers respond to the situation.

According to a Facebook post from the Goodland Police Department this is over a potentially armed subject who has barricaded themselves inside a home.



Friends and family who live nearby tell me this could have been related to a drug deal gone bad. https://t.co/xEhTCRhqbT — Brooke Lennington (@BrookeKSNT) April 30, 2020

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.