TOPEKA (KSNT) – Twenty-four communities throughout Kansas will receive a portion of nearly $7.9 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds.

Governor Laura Kelly announced the program facilitated by the Kansas Department of Commerce (KDC) Community Development Division will administer funds from the CDBG program on Wednesday, July 26.

After matching the $7,897,922 with local funding, more than $16.9 million will be available to fund various local projects, according to a press release from the Office of the Governor.

The grants will benefit low and moderate-income people, prevent or eliminate slums and blight or resolve an urgent need that communities cannot complete on their own, according to the press release.

Five areas will be the focus of CDBG awards:

Community Centers, Parks and Libraries Morland was one of the thirteen recipients of funds issued to community centers, parks or libraries. Morland proposed a project to construct a walking path around Morland City Park and construct new curbs, gutters and ADA-accessible parking.

Sidewalks and trails Wathena received funding to construct wide sidewalks, retaining walls, utility modifications, pavement markings and surface restorations under the sidewalks and trails program area.

Childcare facilities Hillsboro will receive funding under the childcare facilities program area to renovate a building that will provide childcare for 99 children in their community.

Youth job training Under the youth job training component, Sumner County will use the funds to assist high school students in attending local community college classes.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements Using funds to make ADA improvements, Cottonwood Falls will remove barriers from nine businesses, install ramps and door openers and increase door widths.



