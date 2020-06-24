Gov. Kelly announces new Dept. of Labor resources

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly announced new resources on Wednesday for Kansans who have been affected by the recent duplicate payments from the Kansas Department of Labor.

This announcement comes just two days after former Secretary of Labor Delia Garcia resigned.

Kansans can either call the hotline at (785) 580-2602 or send an email to: KDOL.DuplicateConcerns@ks.gov.

“I know some Kansans have struggled to get the services they need from the Department of Labor,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “My administration is taking an all-hands-on-deck approach to make this right. Fixing the Department of Labor won’t happen overnight, but our administration will use every resource at our disposal to improve services and get Kansans help.”

For those seeking questions about their unemployment benefits that aren’t related to duplicate payments, you can call the Dept. of Labor hotline at (785) 296-5000 or go to the department’s website.