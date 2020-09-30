Gov. Kelly announces project to expand sustainable energy across Kansas, creating hundreds of jobs

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly announced a new project Wednesday to expand sustainable energy across Kansas.

Kelly was joined by Lt. Governor Lynn Rogers, Deputy Secretary Bill Murphy and Kris Zadlo of Invenergy.

The new project with Invenergy, called the Grain Belt Express, will send electricity 800 miles across Kansas through Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. It will create up to 22,525 jobs during construction and 968 permanent jobs when it’s finished between all the states.

“Kansas is uniquely positioned to be a regional and national leader in the development and expansion of clean and renewable energy,” Governor Kelly said. “The Grain Belt Express will be instrumental in helping to power Kansas and other states, and will bring nearly 1,000 jobs and billions in economic investment and energy savings to our state. My administration is committed to rebuilding our foundation and supporting key investments that will continue to boost economic development, recruit businesses, foster a healthy workforce, and produce sustained growth.”

The project will save up to $7 billion in electricity costs for Kansas and Missouri consumers through 2045.

Grain Belt Express will begin in Spearville and continue through Missouri, Illinois and Indiana.

You can watch the full announcement below.