TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly issued a declaration of disaster in response to wildfires in Ford County.

The announcement came in the evening hours of June 29 and will give the state more resources to respond to the fires in Ford County and any new fires. This comes just days before the Fourth of July holiday where fireworks and dry conditions could lead to wildfires across the state.

“Conditions across Kansas are prime for wildland fires with areas experiencing hot, dry conditions,” Kelly said. “It is especially important when using fireworks that you are diligent about making sure they have been extinguished before disposing of them. A single spark is enough to touch off a fire that could have devastating consequences.”

A press release from the Adjutant General’s Department states that much of Kansas is currently under drought conditions. This brings an increase to the potential dangers of wildfire from sources like farm equipment, grills and fireworks. When disposing of fireworks, it is important to soak them in water so they do not reignite and start a fire.

Both the Kansas Forest Service and the Kansas Division of Emergency Management are standing by at this time for fire support across the state, according to the Adjutant General’s Department.

“Even as the Kansas Forest Service staff responds to requests to support neighboring states with wildfires, we continue to work with our in-state partners to provide assistance to local Kansas responders as they battle these wildfires,” said Jason Hartman, State Forester, Kansas Forest Service.