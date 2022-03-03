TOPEKA (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly has issued a declaration of disaster emergency on Thursday morning in response to wildfire potential in Kansas.

This declaration is specific for Friday and Saturday later this week as the conditions for wildfires, strong winds, low relative humidity and an abundance of dry vegetation, are especially high according to the National Weather Service Office in Topeka. The state will be able to use aerial firefighting measures courtesy of the Kansas Forest Service for a quicker response to any fires that may start over the weekend.

“I urge all Kansans to be vigilant,” Kelly said. “Even a single spark is enough to touch off a fire that can spread rapidly and destroy farmland, homes and public infrastructure.”

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management will also activate the State Emergency Operations Center in the capital city to a partial level on Friday morning to keep in touch with county emergency offices and monitor weather conditions.

“Conditions for significant wildfires are at an historic high across Kansas,” Mark Neely, Fire Management Officer for Kansas Forest Service, said. “Any ignition source could cause a wildfire that will grow rapidly and burn aggressively. Help your local firefighters by checking and rechecking previously completed brush piles to make sure they are completely extinguished.”

Kansas recently was granted federal assistance from President Joe Biden on Feb. 18 to help repair the damage done by the devastating wildfires that blazed across the state on in December last year.