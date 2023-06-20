TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said she was pleased with the Health Care Commission’s decision on state employee health benefits.

The Kansas Health Care Commission has continued its trend of not increasing contribution rates to the State Employee Health Benefits Plan for the fifth year in a row according to a press release from the Office of the Governor. Prior to Kelly taking office, state employees had health care contributions increase five times while state contributions decreased.

“I am pleased with the Health Care Commission’s decision to hold flat the amount that state employees pay to receive health care coverage,” Kelly said. “I strongly believe that the state budget should not be balanced on the backs of our public servants, as had been the case in the years before I took office.”

Previous spikes in health insurance costs made it difficult for employees to determine take-home pay year to year according to the press release. The higher insurance premiums resulted in decreases in employee pay and negative effects on morale and turnover.

“Employee benefits are a vital part of the puzzle in making the State of Kansas an employer of choice,” Secretary of Administration and Chair of the Health Care Commission Adam Proffitt said. “I appreciate the work that my fellow commissioners have put into making health insurance costs stable and predictable for state employees.”

The State Employee Health Benefits Plan covers more than 40,000 state employees and retirees through private health insurance companies, according to the press release.