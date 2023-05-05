TOPEKA (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly has declared May 5 as Kansas Kids Fitness Day. The declaration encourages and highlights the importance of physical health and nutrition for kids in Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), the Governor’s Council on Fitness and the Kansas Association for Health Physical Education, Recreation and Dance (KAHPERD) all encouraged Kansas youth to celebrate the event by having fun and staying active.

“Physical Activity plays a vital role in the lives of everyone, but especially our children! Being physically active for 60 minutes a day can increase not only their physical health, but their mental health as well,” Tara Yost, physical education teacher at Seaman USD 345 and the advocacy chair at Kansas Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance said. “This proclamation emphasizes the importance of ensuring all Kansas kids are provided opportunities to be physically active and have high-quality physical education, health and recreation programs.”

In the press release from the Office of the Governor, several health benefits were listed:

heart and lung health

building strong muscles

regulating body fat

maintaining healthy blood sugar levels

improving blood pressure

preventing chronic diseases.

More information on the proclamation can be found here.