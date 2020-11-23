Gov. Kelly requests extension of authority to use Kansas National Guard to fight Covid-19 spread

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly has asked President Trump to extend Title 32 authority which would allow her to continue to utilize the Kansas National Guard in the state’s effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Title 32 allows governors to mobilize their state’s national guard to respond to emergencies.

“Our Soldiers and Airmen play a vital role in Kansas’ response to COVID-19,” Gov. Kelly said. “With the President’s approval, this extension will enable Kansas to maintain community-based testing, continue distributing medical and testing supplies, and ensure Kansas businesses can stay open.”

Gov. Kelly requested that the President direct the Office of Management and Budget, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and the Secretary of Defense to extend Title 32 and to continue the 100% funding for up to 500 National Guardsman through March 31, 2021.

“I appreciate his consideration of my request, and I remain committed to partnering with him to support coronavirus recovery efforts here at home,” Gov. Kelly said.