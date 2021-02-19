Gov. Kelly, state officials wanting federal investigation after blackouts in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly is urging a federal investigation to protect Kansans from future weather emergencies after the state experienced multiple blackouts during the extreme cold weather this week.

Gov. Kelly wants the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to take all the steps necessary to investigate why the system failed and to protect Kansans from natural gas and electricity price surges because of the increased demand.

“I have directed my administration to use every tool at our disposal to ensure Kansans are protected from price surges, and that our system is better prepared to handle problems created by circumstances like extreme cold weather,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “We will remain in communication with the Biden Administration to secure aid, and continue to encourage Congress to pass a stimulus package with state and local funding to provide relief to Kansas communities.”

Kansas Corporation Commission Chair Andrew French, Commissioner Dwight D. Keen, and Commissioner Susan K. Duffy also signed onto the letter, wanting an investigation.

“The recent energy pricing and supply emergency will have serious financial implications for all Kansans and the KCC will take every action within our authority to ease that burden,” Chairman French said. “However, our jurisdictional reach is limited. We need swift and decisive leadership at the federal level, as well.”

Ultimately, the governor and KCC are wanting the following from the FERC:

Examine the circumstances that reduced the supply of natural gas and compromised pressures on interstate pipelines.

Exercise its authority under Sections 4A and 23 of the Natural Gas Act and take all actions within its power to protect consumers and ensure the integrity of natural gas price indices.

Work with NERC to investigate whether additional reliability mechanisms are needed to respond to similar events like this in the future.

You can read the full video below.

Sen. Roger Marshall is also wanting a federal investigation. According to a spokesperson for him, Marshall sent a letter to the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources to look at the reliability of the electric grid in extreme weather events such as the recent arctic blast.