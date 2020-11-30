Gov. Kelly to hold press conference at 1 p.m. regarding vacancy on Kansas Supreme Court

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- What started as a blowout ended as a nail-biter. In the second half, Kansas City Chiefs fans were on the edge of their seat wondering if Tom Brady would pull off the comeback win with his Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

One of the most highly anticipated games of the year lived up to that billing the Chiefs got out to a hot start but the bucs were able to close it to within a three point lead. But those that FOX4 spoke to at the Power & Light District Sunday said that when you have Patrick Mahomes as your quarterback, there is never a doubt.