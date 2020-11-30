Gov. Kelly to hold press conference at 1 p.m. regarding vacancy on Kansas Supreme Court

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. today, Monday, Nov. 30. to announce her appointee to fill a Kansas Supreme Court vacancy.
Justice Carol Beier has retired from the Kansas Supreme Court.
Beier took office September 5, 2003 to replace retiring Justice Bob Abbott. Beier retired on September 18, 2020.
Beier earned a Bachelor of Science in journalism from the University of Kansas in 1981, went on to obtain a Juris Doctor at KU in 1985, and a Master of Laws at University of Virginia School of Law in 2004.