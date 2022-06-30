TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is touting endorsements from over 60 small businesses from across the state as the campaigning for the Kansas general election in November of 2022 heats up.

Kelly is calling the group of over 60 small business owners nonpartisan and citing the endorsements as evidence of her leadership building Kansas’ economy following the 2020 pandemic.

“Our small businesses are not just the backbone of our economy, they are a vital part of our communities,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I’ve made it my priority to build up Kansas’ economy for everyone and these locally owned businesses truly embody the Kansas spirit. I’m honored to have their support and look forward to continuing to support Kansas’ working families.” 

Kelly takes credit for creating 43,000 jobs and bringing in over $8.7 billion in business investment.

“Governor Kelly’s commitment to investing in education, infrastructure, and economic development while cutting taxes for families and small business shows her commitment to growing the economy by focusing on Main Street instead of Wall Street,” Sara Crow, co-owner of Crow & Co. Books in Hutchinson said, “Her work to enable small businesses to drive the economy is keeping our local economies on a much more stable footing and allowing us the opportunity to grow rather than having to tighten our belts.” 

Kelly will face off against Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt who announced his candidacy more than a year ago in March of 2021. Schmidt announced on June 1 that Katie Sawyer will be his running mate.

The full list of small business owner endorsements below:

Sara Crow, Crow & Co. Books, Hutchinson
Larry Crow, Crow & Co. Books, Hutchinson
Lora Wiley, Au Marche, Lawrence 
Matt Llewellyn, 23rd St Brewery, Lawrence
Sen. Tom Holland, Haven Pointe Winery LLC, Baldwin City
Al “Taco Al” Ward, Taco Al’s, Topeka 
Emily Peterson, Merchants on Mass, Lawrence 
T.K. Peterson, Merchants on Mass, Lawrence 
Greg Renck, Terrebonne Cafe, Lawrence 
Robert McMullin, Piatto Neapolitan Pizzeria, Wichita 
Sarah Leslie, Leslie Coffee Co., Wichita 
Jason Kolich, 1889 Pizza Napoletana, Prairie Village 
Kelli Kolich, 1889 Pizza Napoletana, Prairie Village 
Meg Heriford, Ladybird Diner, Lawrence 
Shaun Musil, The Paisley Pear, Hays 
Heather Musil, The Paisley Pear, Hays
Laura Strecker, INA Alert, Ellinwood
Nick Strecker, INA Alert, Ellinwood
Codi Bates, The Burger Stand & Bon Bon!, Lawrence
Simon Bates, The Burger Stand & Bon Bon!, Lawrence
Artie Scholes, 403 Club, Kansas City
Adrian Jasper, Elevate Bar & Grill, Kansas City
Carlos Mortera, Poio Mexican BBQ, Kansas City 
David Romero, Brothers Coffee Company, Manhattan 
Kelly Loub, LABCo Restaurant & Market, Manhattan
Russ Loub, LABCo Restaurant & Market, Manhattan 
Josh Works, Octagon City Coffee, Humboldt
Jessica Works, Octagon City Coffee, Humboldt
Jill Beam, Bedsprings and Burlap, Topeka
Rachel Guffey, Jungle House, Lawrence
Jhami Guffey, Jungle House, Lawrence 
Rachel Motley, Arrow Coffee, Manhattan
Ben Motley, Arrow Coffee, Manhattan
Dan Castillo, The Mockingbird Lounge, Kansas City
Zach Stanek, Oleander Cafe, Topeka, 
Morgan Fellers, Eccentricity, Lawrence
Jeff Denney, Auntie Mae’s, Manhattan
Alana Cloutier, Idle Hour Books, Humboldt
Tamisha Sewell, Tree House of Early Learning & Development Coordinator, Independence 
Manda Jolly, The Roost, Lawrence
Kelli Foster, Bohemia Healing Spa, Wichita
Ed Ramirez, Embroidery Plus Turquoise and T-Shirts Inc.
Kay Kindall, Draperies by Dorothy, Topeka
Shea Geist, Shark OFF LLC, Roeland Park
LeAnne Stowe, Annie’s Barn, Overland Park
Barbara Rolph, Thrive Restaurant Group, Wichita
David Rolph, Thrive Restaurant Group, Wichita
Rebecca McNelly, Heartland Tech, Wichita
Sharon Hoffman, Double Bar Pine Tree Nursery, Manhattan
Lisa Sisley, New Boston Creative Group, Manhattan
Kristin Brighton, New Boston Creative Group, Manhattan 
Susan Religa, New Boston Creative Group, Manhattan
Debra Manfield, Four Paws Pantry & Spa, Olathe
Melinda Rocha, CJ Industries LLC, Kansas City
Matt Benaka, Meadowlark Graphics, Topeka
Laura Burton, Meadowlark Graphics, Topeka
Fausto Perez, Tres Joyas Lawn Care, Topeka
Patricia Schremmer, Stitching Traditions Quilt Shop, Topeka
Stephanie Branion-Stanley, Second Two U Seasoned Treasures, Topeka
Courtney Quirarte, Mane Haus Salon, Lawrence
Heather Horton, Toast, Pittsburg
Roger Horton, Toast, Pittsburg
Stephen Maceli, Macelis, Lawrence
Megan Kendall, Deep Roots Restaurant & Bar, Kansas City
Jeremy Lane, Deep Roots Restaurant & Bar, Kansas City
Cindy Bracker, Bracker’s Good Earth Clays, Lawrence
Lucas Thompson, Mass Street Soda, Lawrence