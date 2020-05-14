Governor Kelly allows salons, barbers and gyms to open Monday; holds off on bars and museums

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has slowed down the reopening of Kansas’ economy.

It’s been two weeks since Governor Kelly announced her reopening plan. She added “Phase 1.5” Thursday. Phase two was set to start at the earliest, May 18.

What the governor says can open on Monday with restrictions:

Gyms

Salons, barber shops, nail salon

Governor Kelly said fitness centers and health clubs can open but in-person classes will be prohibited and locker rooms must stay closed.

Barbershops and hair salons can open by appointment only.

It’s up to local county leaders to decide if they will move forward with individual plans. Counties can only apply more restrictions from what the governor has laid out, not less.

These business can only open if they can maintain at least 6 feet of distance between consumers. The establishments must also practice fundamental cleaning and public health practices. Industry specific guidelines can be found here.

What must remain closed for now:

Casinos

Community Centers

Bars and nightclubs

Large entertainment venues with capacity of 2,000 or more

Fairs, festivals, parade, and graduations

Summer camps

Organized sports facilities, tournaments, and practices

Each phase will remain in effect for a minimum of 14 days as the governor re-evaluates.

You can read the full plan below or at https://covid.ks.gov/.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.