Governor Kelly applauds Spirit AeroSystems and their workers for COVID-19 ventilator production

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Kelly visited Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita Thursday afternoon. The governor was joined by Commerce Secretary David Toland. Spirit AeroSystems CEO Tom Gentile spoke at the briefing thanking the governor for her decisive actions when Spirit reached out during this pandemic. The governor also thanked Gentile and Spirit AeroSystems for swiftly answering the call for helping with ventilators when she reached out to him in early March.

Governor Kelly toured Spirit AeroSystems’ new assembly line making ventilators for the COVID-19 pandemic. As the public health crisis progressed, Spirit shifted their production to making ventilators to ensure hospitals would have the necessary lifesaving equipment to treat COVID-19 patients. Gentile said Spirit is providing the ventilators to local units, FEMA’s strategic stockpile, other states, and countries around the world.

“I applaud Spirit’s quick action to pivot their manufacturing capabilities to produce ventilators, the men and women I met today exemplify what it means to be a Kansan – innovative, courageous, and selfless,” said Governor Kelly. “This crisis has produced many challenges for our families, businesses, and communities. The staff at Spirit are working hard in anticipation of a possible second wave, and we appreciate them for helping not just Kansans, but people across the world.”

Vyaire Medical Inc and Spirit AeroSystems are collaborating to build ventilators at this facility in Wichita in response to COVID-19. Vyaire is the world’s largest healthcare company fully dedicated to respiratory care. This partnership will increase production of ventilators and other related respiratory equipment for COVID-19 patients who need it the most.