Governor Kelly: Flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Overland Park Officer Mike Mosher

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly announced Wednesday she will order flags throughout the State of Kansas to be flown at half-staff in honor of Mike Mosher, Overland Park Police Officer who lost his life Sunday.

Flags will be flown at half-staff on the day of Officer Mosher’s memorial service. The flag order will be distributed once the date is announced.

“I was deeply saddened to learn of Officer Mike Mosher’s death,” Governor Kelly said. “When our officers sign up to protect and serve our communities, they are putting their lives on the line for us. The sacrifices he and his family have made will certainly not be forgotten. Officer Mosher was an outstanding officer, and I offer my sincere condolences to his family during this difficult time.”

According to the Overland Park Police Department, Officer Mosher was a 14-year veteran of the department, a field training officer, and a community policing officer. Officer Mosher was involved in an ambush shooting in 2018 and received a Metropolitan Chiefs and Sheriffs Association Officer of the Year award for his actions during that incident. He was also the president of the Overland Park Fraternal Order of Police.

In addition to ordering the flags to be flown at half-staff for Officer Mosher, Governor Kelly signed Executive Order #20-30 on Wednesday, which amends a previous order to add first responders to the list of those who are to be officially recognized through this posthumous honor.

The new Executive Order replaces Executive Order #10-12, which was originally signed under Governor Mark Parkinson. The original order did not provide guidance for first responders who are killed in the line of duty. The new order covers members of the law enforcement, fire, and emergency response communities.