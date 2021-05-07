Governor Kelly hints she’ll sign Kansas schools plan by taking credit

Kansas state Sens. Molly Baumgardner, left, R-Louisburg; Renee Erickson, center, R-Wichita, and Dinah Sykes, D-Lenexa, huddle during talks with the House over the final version of school funding and education policy legislation, Thursday, May 6, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Their talks are under way even though Republican legislative leaders and Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly have not struck a deal on education issues. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has indicated that she’ll sign bipartisan education legislation by publicly claiming credit for it. The measure she praised Friday would boost funding for public schools while also making more students eligible for private school scholarships.

The governor’s statement that she had “delivered on education, and did right by our kids” came hours after Senate President Ty Masterson and House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr. said she had committed to signing the $5.2 billion education funding and policy measure.

Masterson and Ryckman hoped both chambers would pass the measure Friday or early Saturday and clear the way for lawmakers to wrap up their business for the year.