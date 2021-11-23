Governor Laura Kelly signs bill in response to federal vaccine mandate

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has signed HB 2001 into law, the bill passed during Kansas’ 2021 Special Session, which requires exemptions and eligibility for unemployment benefits.

“I have been clear that I believe it is too late to impose a federal standard. States have been leading the fight against COVID-19 for nearly two years. I know there are Kansans who believe this legislation goes too far, and there are others who believe this legislation doesn’t go far enough,” Kelly said.

A push came after protests across the country and in Kansas, people venting their frustration over the new federal order. While the proposals have gained support, public hearings pointed to mounting concerns among advocacy groups and business leaders. Michael Poppa, a representative for Mainstream Coalition, a non-profit organization aimed at “speaking out against extremism,” said his group strongly believes in the separation of “church and state,” arguing that there are already sufficient religious exemption requirements at the state and federal level.”