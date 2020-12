FILE – In this April 15, 2020 file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the coronavirus pandemic from the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. (AP Photo/John Hanna File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly seek another term as governor of Kansas.

The Governor’s spokesperson Lauren Fitzgerald confirmed on Friday, Dec. 18 Kelly will run for her second term.

“Governor Kelly is focused on the state’s response to COVID-19 and continuing Kansas’ economic recovery, but of course she is running for reelection,” Fitzgerald said.

Kelly was elected in November of 2018 after defeating former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach.