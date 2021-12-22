Governor proposes a $250 rebate for Kansas taxpayers

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is calling for a one-time tax rebate of $250 for every Kansas resident tax filer. The new proposal, announced today, is for anyone who filed a tax return in Kansas in 2021.

“Since 2019, my administration has carefully worked to get Kansas’ budget back on track after years of mismanagement,” Kelly said. “Thanks to our fiscal responsibility and record economic development success, we can return money to taxpayers and give every Kansas resident who filed taxes in 2021 a $250 rebate. These are significant savings for every family to be delivered by summer of 2022.”

If the governor has her way the state will return approximately $445M to over 1.2M residents. The proposal will be paid for with Kansas’ current budget surplus.

KSNT News is working to identify what the steps and timeline are for approval of the proposal.