TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Quaker Oats Company is recalling select varieties of its granola bars and cereals due to possible salmonella contamination.

On Friday, Dec. 15, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said the recall includes products sold in Kansas and other stores throughout the United States. To date, there have been no confirmed reports of illnesses caused by the recalled products.

The recall impacts more than 40 different types of Quaker cereals and granola bars in multiple size varieties, according to the FDA. The names of the products involved in the recall can be found in the list below:

Granola bars Quaker Big Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Quaker Big Chewy Bars Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Quaker Big Chewy Bars Variety Pack Quaker Chewy Bars and Dipps Variety Pack Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Holiday Minis Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Halloween Minis Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Spring Minis Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Valentine Minis Quaker Chewy Bars Dark Chocolate Chunk Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chunk Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar Chocolate Chip Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar

Cookies & Cream Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar Peanut Butter

Chocolate Chip Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar

Variety Quaker Chewy Bars Oatmeal Raisin Quaker Chewy Bars Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Quaker Chewy Bars S’mores Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack Quaker Chewy Dipps Chocolate Chip Quaker Chewy Dipps Peanut Butter Quaker Chewy Dipps Variety Pack Quaker Chewy Mini Dipps Birthday Blast Quaker Chewy Mini Dipps Summer Night S’mores

Granola cereal Quaker Puffed Granola Apple Cinnamon Cereal Quaker Puffed Granola Blueberry Vanilla Cereal Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey & Almonds Cereal Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey & Almonds Cereal Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey, Raisins & Almonds Cereal Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey, Raisins & Almonds Cereal Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey, Raisins & Almonds Cereal Quaker Protein Granola Oats, Chocolate, & Almonds Flavor

Granola bars included in the following snack boxes Quaker Chocolatey Favorites Snack Mix Quaker On The Go Snack Mix Frito-Lay Snacks Variety Pack With Quaker Chewy Frito-Lay Chips and Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Variety Pack Crunchy & Chewy Snacks, Frito-Lay Chips, Cookies, Nuts and Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack Lunch Box Mix, Frito-Lay Chips, Cookies and Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack Frito-Lay Popped & Baked Chips with Cookies, Nuts and Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack Frito-Lay Snack Time Favorites with Baked, Smartfood, SunChips and Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Variety Pack Tasty Snacks, Frito-Lay Chips, Nuts, Cookies and Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack Ultimate Flavor Snack Care Package, Variety Assortment of Chips, Cookies, Crackers, & More



A full list of every product included in the recall, along with the UPC numbers, sizes and “best before” dates, can be found by clicking here. No other Quaker products are impacted by this possible salmonella discovery.

Salmonella can lead to serious and potentially fatal infections in young children, frail or older adults and others who have weakened immune systems. Those infected with salmonella can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Salmonella can also lead to severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

You are encouraged by the FDA to check your cupboards for the products and throw them away. If you have any questions regarding the recalled products, you can call Quaker Consumer Relations from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CST from Monday through Friday by calling 1-800-492-9322.

