WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A grassfire burned east of Salina Thursday night.

According to the Saline County Kansas Facebook page, as of 9 p.m., the fire is under control.

“Fire departments remain on scene for mop up,” Saline County Kansas says.













Courtesy: Saline County Government

The large fire broke out on Magnolia Road and blew north/northwest towards Cloud Street.

“Fire is blowing North towards Cloud due to winds coming out of the South,” Saline County Kansas said.

A KSN viewer tells us they first noticed the fire as they were leaving Salina Presbyterian Manor, 2601 E Crawford St.

“We turned east on Crawford headed to Simpson Road, which goes north and south. We turned south on Simpson Road and drove probably 1.5 miles to Magnolia Road. The fire was to the east of Simpson Road,” the viewer said.

As the fire burned, Saline County advised people to stay off Cloud Street to allow first responders to deal with the fire danger and to protect homes in the area.

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.