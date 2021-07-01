Great Bend woman killed in deadly I-70 crash

ELLSWORTH (KSNT) – A 40-year-old Great Bend woman was killed and two teens were injured early Wednesday afternoon when the car they were in attempted to use a crossover in Ellsworth County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Danielle Dee Hoskins was traveling westbound in the right lane when she tried to cross the median on I-70 at mile marker 225.1.

The vehicle was struck on the driver’s side by a 2014 Volvo semi-truck which was traveling in the same direction in the left lane of I-70.

Hoskins died at the scene. A 17-year-old female in the car suffered a suspected minor injury and a 13-year-old male had a suspected serious injury.

The 64-year-old Tennessee truck driver was not injured.