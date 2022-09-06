TOPEKA (KSNT) – Anglers are running out of time to participate in the Great Kansas Fishing Derby this year.

Over 500 fish were tagged by the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks for the derby which started on May 15. Anglers now only have until Sept. 15 at midnight to catch one of these tagged fish and claim their prizes.

According to the KDWP website for the derby, over 700 prizes are available in the challenge totaling over $15,000 in value. So far, only six prizes have been reported on the website for tagged fish caught in Crawford State Fishing Lake, Sebelius Reservoir, Geary State Fishing Lake and Lake Miola.

Anglers do not need to pre-register for the derby. They just have to follow standard fishing license requirements for Kansas. Those who catch a tagged fish are to remove the tag and enter the number at KSFishDerby.com. They will receive a notice about what the prize is and where to claim it.

Prizes for the derby include concert tickets, state fair kid’s packs, gift cards, fishing tackle and more. One lucky winner took home a cash prize of $250 for catching a warmouth in 2021. For more information on the participating lakes in the challenge and other details regarding the derby, click here.