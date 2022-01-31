LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — Two former corrections officers pleaded guilty to bribery and smuggling contraband into Leavenworth Detention Center.

Jana Grier, 36, of Horton, Kansas formerly worked as a corrections officer at the federal prison. Court documents show Grier admitted using her position to smuggle contraband into the prison. Documents also show she recruited other employees to smuggle contraband into the prison.

Grier is scheduled to be sentenced April 28, and faces up to five years in prison.

Willie Golden, 28, of Overland Park also pleaded guilty to bribery and smuggling things like tobacco, synthetic cannabinoids, cell phones, and marijuana into the federal prison in exchange for money.

Golden is scheduled to be sentenced on May 17, and also faces up to five years in prison.

The FBI and Department of Justice are investigating the case.