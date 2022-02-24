SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Salina police said a gun fired when an officer tackled a suspect Wednesday. It happened around 9:30 p.m.

Police officer Michael Chandler responded to the Pump Mart in the 1100 block of N. 9th St. after learning that a man with warrants was inside.

Chandler confronted the man identified as Devon W. Dirksen, and a fight between the two occurred.

Dirksen was able to break free, and officer Chandler followed and tackled him. Dirksen pulled on the officer’s sidearm during the struggle. A gunshot went off.

Dirksen was able to break free and fled into a nearby residential area.

Officer Chandler checked his gun, and it was still secured. However, Salina police said a handgun was found in the area where officer Chandler and Dirksen were struggling. Officials did not indicate which gun discharged.

The Kansas Highway Patrol and Saline County Sheriff’s Office responded soon after and found Dirksen hiding in the area.

Dirksen was booked into the Saline County Jail on suspicion of attempted aggravated robbery, aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, attempted aggravated burglary, felony interference with a law enforcement officer, unlawful discharge of a firearm in the city limits, and misdemeanor criminal damage to property.

In addition, he was booked on three Salina Municipal Court warrants for failure to appear and one Saline County District Court warrant for failure to appear.

Officer Chandler and Dirksen suffered minor injuries from the fight.